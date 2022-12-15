RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Bereavement Center of the Rio Grande Valley is needing more counselors as well as money.

The nonprofit organization works with children impacted by the loss of a loved one.

“We have been serving a lot of families who have lost a loved one to COVID, but also other families who experience isolation during the loss and maybe amplified their existing grief,” said Cindy Perez Waddle, Children’s Bereavement Center Program Supervisor.

Children’s Bereavement Center is the only provider of grief support programs for children through young adulthood south of San Antonio, and demand for their services has continued to grow.

“We know that there were many other losses that we experienced aside from COVID. And so we have seen an increase and we continue to support those families,” said Waddle.

And with the holiday season Waddle says there are more children in need of support.

“We do get a lot of parents who are calling and seeking support, looking for ways that they can help their children during the holiday season,” she said.

Last month, a second center opened in McAllen to better serve clients who did not have transportation to the Harlingen location.

Their goal is to help children and their caregivers understand the depth of their grief and more counselors and donations will help them with their mission.

“Families are able to get that support that they need and because our programs are all funded by grants and private donations, a donation from community members helps our program continue to grow and thrive,” Waddle said.