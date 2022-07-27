HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A locally written children’s book is going above and beyond.

The Gladys Porter Zoo’s own beloved giraffe, Rocket, is the main character of her own children’s book: Rocket the Space Giraffe.

The book was written by Suzanne Shepard, Board President of the Valley Zoological Society, and illustrated by Tilia Rand-Bell, an award-winning illustrator.

The book has now reached the #1 spot in New Releases of Children’s Zoo Books on Amazon.

“Rocket is such a friendly and amazing giraffe who really touched my heart. I hope that, in addition to enjoying the book, everyone can come out to the Gladys Porter Zoo and meet her,” said Shepard.

Rocket made her public debut in January 2019 and has since captured the hearts of many Gladys Porter Zoo visitors.

All proceeds from book sales will go directly back to the Gladys Porter Zoo for the care and feeding of Rocket and the animals at the Zoo. The book is available for purchase on Amazon and in the Zoo’s gift shops.