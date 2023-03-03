MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Bereavement Center held an open house reception Thursday night in McAllen for community members to tour the facility.

Program supervisor Cindy Perez Waddle has been with the center for six years and said it serves all four counties of the Rio Grande Valley.

Originally, the center only had one location in Harlingen. However, with the expansion of a new facility in McAllen the center can reach more people.

“We provide telehealth services for those families that are not able to access our services through the Harlingen or McAllen location,” Waddle said.

The center specializes in helping children and families after the death of a loved one. They work with children age 3 to 24 and their caretakers.

“We provide individual counseling, family counseling, couples counseling, peer support groups and children’s grief camps,” Waddle said.

The Children’s Bereavement Center hopes to serve 400 children a year. It is located at 104 S. 12th St. in McAllen. To make an appointment with the center, call (956) 368-4065.