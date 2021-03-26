Children’s Advocacy Center will host child abuse awareness events in April

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – April is marked as National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Cameron and Willacy County (CACCWC)is partnering with local entities to spread awareness through two events.

Flyer provided by CACCWC.

A press conference and a vigil with be held on April 1 and 5 respectively to spread awareness of child abuse.

The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Cameron and Willacy Counties is the premier facility for the direct servicing of child victims of physical and sexual abuse within the area, and they are hosting the event alongside the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement partners and various local child advocate agencies.

Details for the events are as follows:

Thursday, April 1, 2021: Partner Press Conference to kick off Child Abuse Awareness & Sexual Assault Prevention Month Cameron County Courthouse Complex—Administration Building 10:00 am

Monday, April 5, 2021 Vigil Procession & Reading of the Names of Child Abuse Highlighting #ISTANDUPFORKIDS campaign Escorted procession will begin: Cameron County Courthouse→New Maggie’s and Monica’s House Facility in Olmito 5:30 pm

Additional information provided by CACCWC:

In an average year, 1,300 victims, and 3000 family members total, will be serviced by the CACCWC. Of these cases, 20-30% will go on to be prosecuted by the Cameron and Willacy County DA’s offices. In addition, 85% of victims are female, 15% are male. The CACCWC plays an instrumental role in the prosecution of cases through the Cameron County DA’s office, where their assistance, the Child Abuse Unit continues with an over 70% conviction rate.