McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a school bus in McAllen Thursday, police said.

At 4:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the 1300 block of S. 17 1/2 Street. According to police, the collision involved a bicyclist and a McAllen ISD school bus.

The bicyclist was a child who was transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, police stated.

According to district officials, the girl is 9 years old.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.