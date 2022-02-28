HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for sexual assault of a minor shot and killed himself during a traffic stop.

According to police, Pharr police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Monday at 5:27 p.m. around the 700 Block of East Interstate 2 in Donna.

An officer identified the driver as Loren Pogue, 56. Pogue was wanted by Pharr police for aggravated sexual assault of a minor from an incident reported to have happened on Saturday.

Police say Pogue exited his vehicle during the traffic stop and shot himself in the chest.

An officer called for an ambulance where Pogue was taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead around 6:50 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. More information will be provided when it is available.