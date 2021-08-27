DPS searching for driver of hit and run, injured child

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg that injured a child.

The crash was hit and run, and the driver did not render aid to the child, according to Edinburg Fire officials.

The child is estimated to be around 12 to 13-years-old, Texas Department of Public Safety said the child is “fine.”

DPS is searching for a gray Ford car that has damage to the front bumper.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Raul Longoria Road between Veterans Boulevard and Alberta Road.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story.