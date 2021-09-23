Child Passenger Safety Week, certified technicians to teach seat installment

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Behavioral Health Solutions announced certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Thursday.

The safety checks and free education for parents will be at the Harlingen Corners Parking Lot from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. located at 2715 W. Expressway 83.

The event is part of Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs through Sept. 25, and will include instruction on how to install and use car seats correctly. Certified technicians will also help determine if your child is in the right seat for their age, size, said a news release.

NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible, up to the top height and weight allowed by their particular seats. It’s the best way to keep them safe.

Once a child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether.

The NHTSA urges parents the safest place for all kids under 13 is buckled up in the back seat.

For more information on child car seat safety, as well as how to find other car seat check events, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.