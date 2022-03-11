RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing child was found dead in the Rio Grande after the child’s mother told authorities she dropped them in the river.

According to a release, a group of people found to be unlawfully present in the United States was encountered by Texas National Guard soldiers near Eagles Pass, Texas on Friday, March 4.

Border Patrol agents arrived to the scene shortly after the encounter. A Nicaraguan woman in the group told the agents that she dropped her child in the Rio Grande and the child was swept away.

Agents and air support searched for the child but could not locate the individual.

However, the child was found deceased by a Marine Unit on Thursday, March 10, according to the release.

No more information was provided on the situation at this time.