RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a 5-year-old child after a boat capsized on Thursday morning.

At 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Coast Guard found the capsized boat and called Border Patrol for assistance. A family from Guatemala was on the boat when it capsized, CBP told ValleyCentral.

An infant child who had fallen over was rescued.

A second child, who was five-years-old, was missing after the incident. A search was conducted by the Coast Guard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

It was later announced that the Coast Guard found the body of the child on the Mexican side of the riverbank.