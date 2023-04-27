HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Jesus Franco the Family and Youth Success Program Director with Buckner International stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios to discuss the alarming statistics and what you can do to help.

“73% of the children in foster care are there due to child abuse and neglect. In Texas in 2022, there were 14,167 investigations in Region 11, which includes the Rio Grande Valley. Out of those investigations, 4,857 were confirmed cases. So it is a serious problem,” said Franco.

It is important to recognize the signs of abuse. What are they and if we see them what can we do to help?

“If you see the signs of abuse, which can be anywhere from children trying to run away from home, depression, changes in behavior, unexplained injuries, and frequent absences in school, reach out to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at 1-800-252-5400 to make a make a report,” Franco said.

To get involved locally, Franco says you can support all the efforts that different agencies do throughout the RGV to prevent child abuse and keep it from happening. Buckner International has the Family and Youth Success Program (FAYS). It is a prevention program that works with families and kids ages zero to 17. There are also family hope centers in Peñitas and Donna.