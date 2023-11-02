ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo police have identified the woman who was found dead in a mobile home on Monday.

At 12:02 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Acacia RV Trailer Park located on 89 U.S. Business 83 in Alamo.

Upon arrival, paramedics tended to a man who was in the living room with injuries.

The body of a woman was found in the rear bedroom of the home with “apparent lacerations to the neck.” The woman was identified as 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland.

Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna is calling the case a secluded incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital and identified as 41-year-old Christopher Lee Soto.

A murder warrant was obtained and he is pending arraignment, police added.