HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities said that drills using non-live ammunition were conducted near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

According to Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez, local law enforcement, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, were conducting drills using dummy rounds and inert grenades near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

ValleyCentral reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who confirmed the drill took place on Wednesday.

This afternoon, videos began circulating on social media showing trucks backed up on the bridge. In the videos, what sounds like high-powered weapons can be heard.

Rodriguez said that there was a police investigation on the Mexican side of the border, where suspects, believed to be with the cartel were being chased.

He said Mexican authorities shot at them several times, taking down three of them and confiscating three to five vehicles.