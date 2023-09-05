EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chief Justice Dori Contreras of the 13th Court of Appeals announced she will not be seeking reelection in November 2024.

Contreras was first elected as a Justice on the 13th Court of Appeals in 2002 and was reelected in 2008 and 2014.

Local and state level history was made after Contreras was announced as the first woman Chief Justice of the 13th Court of Appeals and the second Latina Chief Justice statewide in 2018.

“Leaving the court is bittersweet,” Contreras said. “I enjoy the job very much. It has been a privilege to serve in this position.”

Throughout her legal career, Contreras has been active in professional organizations and lectures at continuing legal programs.

Contreras currently serves on the Executive Committee and as Chair of the Annual Conference Committee for the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal; Chair of the Council of Chief Justices of Texas; President-Elect of Texas Latinx Judges; and Council Member for the Hispanic Issues Section of the State Bar of Texas.

“Now it’s time to do a few different things and spend a little bit more time with my family and my grandkids,” Contreras said.

She will serve as the Chief Justice of the 13th Court of Appeals through 2024.