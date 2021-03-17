Chicken crosses road to SPI animal shelter, gets rehomed to farm

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — An animal shelter helped rehome one peculiar spring breaker: a lost chicken.

Friends of Animal Rescue (FOAR), a South Padre Island animal shelter, was handed over a chicken by animal control authorities on Monday after a concerned resident saw the bird walking near 5800 Padre Blvd.

FOAR posted the lost chicken on social media in hopes of finding its owner. Within the same day, the chicken’s owner was located and came to claim the bird.

However, the chicken’s owner decided to surrender the chicken to the shelter as they no longer wished to own the animal.

The animal shelter took in the chicken and quickly was able to rehome it at a local farm in Los Fresnos where it will be taken proper care of.

The chicken’s owner was a local resident of South Padre Island but an influx of animals may be seen at the shelter over the next few weeks due to spring break.

Sherry Pindard, FOAR’s Director of Operations, stated that more animals come into the shelter during spring break than any other time of the year.

“People that visit for spring break might bring their animals and they run off because they’re scared of the crowds or the noise,” said Pindard.

She says the shelter will do a search for the animal’s owner and keep them for up to seven days before turning them over to other authorities.

Pindard says this is the first chicken the shelter has ever handled but there are a numerous amount of types of animals to pass through the rescue.

“We take care of all kinds of animals,” said Pindard. “Dogs and cats are what we mostly see but we’ve dealt with pelicans, racoons, ferrets, and more.”

Pindard encourages residents to follow them on Facebook and to call the shelter at (956) 772-1171 for any inquiries. For more information on the shelter, visit here.