Chick-fil-a to offer free Chick-n-Minis for World Kindness Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chick-fil-a will be offering free Chick-n-minis to guests to celebrate World Kindness Day.

According to a release from Chick-fil-a, 15 Rio Grande Valley Chick-fil-a restaurants will offer a free four-count of Chick-n-minis through the Chick-fil-a app.

The offer will be available from Monday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 13.

Guests can redeem their free Chick-n-minis order during breakfast hours by creating or logging into their account and redeeming their offer in the “Rewards” tab.

The offer is only valid during breakfast hours.

