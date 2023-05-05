RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are giving free food to hometown heroes next week.

Happening Tuesday through Friday, a different group of heroes can stop by participating restaurants from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and get a free Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich or an 8-count Chicken Nuggets while supplies last.

The giveaway schedule is as follows: