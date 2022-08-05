PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new multi-million-dollar retail complex is coming to Penitas. Officials broke ground on the development project on Thursday.

City officials say the $50 million project is proof Penitas is showing signs of growth. The new development will include a Chick-fil-A, Wendys and Stripes.

”This is phase one, it’s 16 acres and it will be comprised of four pads on Highway 83 and we are in discussions with some other users as we go north on Liberty facing Walmart,” said James Gissler of St. Ives Realthy Partner. “A couple of pad users will be retail, restaurant prospects.”

In all, the new businesses at Liberty Village are expected to employ as many as 250 people. Penitas city manager Beto Garza says the development will provide more than additional places to eat.

”This development is an important step for the city of Penitas. It will help us provide more services to our citizens,” Garza said.

Construction on the project is estimated to take six months and forever change the small town of Penitas.