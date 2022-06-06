HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are thanking their guests with a free sandwich entrée, redeemable through their app.

Starting today, June 6, 2022, restaurant guests can enjoy a free Chick-fil-A sandwich entrée.

The sandwich is redeemable through their app at participating restaurants and available while supplies last.

The offer is available through Saturday, June 18, 2022.

“We invite guests to come and enjoy a complimentary Chicken Sandwich as a token of our appreciation,” said Joe Gonzalez, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Palmhurst.

The offer is limited to one sandwich per person, from 10:30 a.m. through close.

To view a list of participating Chick-fil-A restaurant locations, check your app or CLICK HERE.