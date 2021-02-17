Cheesecake kitchen hit with pandemic and power outages throws out all their product

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Texas cities are cold and in the dark, following a winter blast shutting down energy services.

The power outages created a domino effect of public utility service failures.

The city of La Feria is without power, leaving the small town without energy and pandemic economic hurdles.

“We really need all the help that we can get to keep going,” said small business owner Jaime Martinez as he toured his cheesecake specialty kitchen, Sweet Blessings. “All of this is going in the trash” Martinez said about his cheesecakes that were ready for sale.

When the pandemic began, Martinez said profits began to drop, and now due to the outages, there are additional costs he was not prepared for.

“I’m hoping insurance will cover it but I’m not certain.” said Martinez.

It’s unclear when the city of La Feria will regain power. Martinez assures when power is on, he’ll be back at work.