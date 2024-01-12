EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque is extending his contract with the university through 2028.

Conque, who signed a five-year contract when he joined UTRGV in 2019, is eligible for an extension every two years as stipulated in his contract, according to the UTRGV Newsroom. He received his first contract extension in 2021.

“Chasse is one of the premier athletic directors in the nation, consistently raising the bar for our athletics department through his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to the Rio Grande Valley,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey. “His transformative impact has not only enhanced our athletic programs but has also deepened our connection with the community. We are privileged to have such an accomplished leader at the helm, and we anticipate even greater accomplishments under his continued guidance.”