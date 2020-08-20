Charter teachers find creative ways to connect with students

ALAMO, Texas – Teachers at Vanguard Mozart Elementary School are becoming creative with their lesson planning. The charter school teachers are taking the classroom into cyberspace.

Teacher for the school Celica Diaz says, “teachers have been creating google sites and have been creating google classrooms to bring into our teaching.”

Diaz didn’t always have an easy time using technology.

“Technology was something that I struggled with but during the spring semester we made packets and were going to create all these things for our students. Then we have teammates that are googling things and doing all these things we have to work smarter not harder,” said Diaz.

Sira Rodrguiez is making her own site creative for her kindergartners.

Rodrguiez said, “we tried to make it easiest and accessible for the parents so they can easily go in.” She also said, “we made bitmojis characters. We created clip art.”

Another teacher for the school, Rebeca Regalado, mentioned how students have been clever when it comes to apps.

“Music has also been trying out different apps. I know there’s an app that she was working on where the kids can record each other singing and put on an ensemble which is really exciting,” said Regalado.

The principal for the school said they gave all their students laptops so they could stay connected with learning. They also noted how thankful they were for the district keeping students and parents up-to date with weekly meetings.