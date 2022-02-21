BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Charro Days officially kicked off in Brownsville over the weekend and the events are expected to bring a financial boost to the local economy.

Henry LeVrier, president of Charro Days Fiesta, said the first celebration was in 1938 and although it celebrates the Mexican heritage on both sides of the Rio Grande, it started as a way to boost the local economy.

“Back in 1937, several businessmen got together to discuss what they could do to stimulate the economy. They got together and said ‘you know what, why don’t we plan a fiesta to just stimulate everything’” said LeVrier.

After taking a break from in-person gatherings, the fiesta is now back and local businesses are seeing the impact.

“Here we are today, and it still has that impact on the economy. Which we’re very happy about. You know that hotels, the restaurants, all the local vendors…it has a tremendous impact,” said LeVrier.

Olga Morales, director of sales for the Courtyard by Marriott Brownsville, said they start planning for Charro Days six to eight months in advance.

She explained that during Charro Days guests from across the state and nation visit and stay at their hotel.

“We actually do get guests from Monterrey, we get guests from Mexico City, from both sides of the border,” said Morales.

Morales said all hotels and other businesses in the Brownsville area benefit from the events.

“It helps everyone, and it helps our hotel so much and we are so grateful for all these guests, and families and organizers that stay,” she said.

Many people will also visit local vendors in search of traditional Mexican outfits and accessories.

“Usually, Charro Days starting in February the sales go up really good. People come all over from different places, so sales are good,” said the owner of Artesanias MX Zoe, Rosio Ramirez.

She said although the shop is open year-round, sales triple during Charro Days, and merchandise is ordered and replenished every three to four days to keep up with the demand.

“They come for Charro Days, but since there are more businesses, small businesses around, they get to see their shops also and they get to buy from them too,” said Ramirez.

For more information on Charro Days Fiesta and events, you can visit their website.