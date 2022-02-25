BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Downtown Brownsville will sparkle Friday night as thousands line the curbs of Elizabeth Street in anticipation of the Illuminated Night Parade.

It is the second parade of the weeklong Charro Days celebrations.

Each float that takes part is lit with thousands of twinkling lights. Even the instruments played by the high school bands are wrapped in lights.

The floats will leave from Sams Stadium and make their way through the middle of downtown Brownsville.

Our ValleyCentral float will include CBS Morning anchors Pauline Fitzgerald and Derick Garcia; NBC morning anchors Sydney Gray and Brenda Matute; and Valley por Vida host Danielle Banda.

If you can’t attend in person, you can watch it live on ValleyCentral.com or channel 4.1 at 7 p.m.

Below is a gallery of staff at ValleyCentral that has participated in the parade.