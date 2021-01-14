Charro Days Fiesta for 2021 canceled

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the 2021 Charro Days Fiesta is canceled.

At a meeting on Wednesday night the Charro Days Fiesta Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the event. They said plans for virtual events are being discussed.

The Charro Days committee said there will be a virtual unveiling of the Charro Days poster.

It was in September that the board of directors of Sombrero Festival voted to cancel their event for 2021 because of COVID-19.

Officials with Sombrero Festivals added that they would continue to consider options that include “small scale opportunities” or holding virtual events.

Click here to read the history of Charro Days.