BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 86th annual Charro Days festivities continue Friday evening with the Illuminated Night Parade.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on West Elizabeth Street, Villa Maria Street and parts of Central Boulevard in Brownsville.

If you can’t make it to the parade, ValleyCentral will be showing the livestream of the night parade on this article.

The parade will also be televised on KGBT 4.1.