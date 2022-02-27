BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Charro Days continued the celebration of their relationship between the city of Brownsville and its sister city in Mexico, Matamoros, through its Grand International Parade and Color Guard Parade on Feb. 26.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Brownsville on Elizabeth Street to watch over 100 brightly colored floats drive by.

Among the thousand was Houston resident, Jon Duboin who told ValleyCentral he traveled all the way to the RGV “just for the parade.”

“We have family down in Brownsville, so we came down a couple years back. We enjoyed it. I’m here with the whole family making a day of it,” said Duboin.

Duboin said aside from getting spend time with his family, he also comes for the culture, music, and food.

Not only were there hundreds of floats, but also several men and women dressed in traditional Charro outfits strutting on horses.

One float people were looking out for one was one from SpaceX in hopes that Elon Musk would be riding it.

ValleyCentral’s reporter, Adam Cardona asked the question everyone was waiting for: Will you attend Charro Days?

Musk replied he would be there, but he was not a part of the Grand International Parade.

However, he was seen at the Sombrero Festival Feb. 26.

Charro Days ends Feb. 27, but the Charro Days Carnival will run through March 6 at the TSC ITEC Center, also formerly known as the Amigoland Mall.