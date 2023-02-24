BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The annual Charro Days and Sombrero Festival are underway in Brownsville.

It is estimated at least 60,000 people are expected to attend the Charro Day parades and Sombrero Festival over the weekend, which is a great economic boost for local businesses.

“We know especially up and down Elizabeth Street, it’s a great boom for them,” said Roy De los Santos, Executive Director for Sombrero Fest. “Some of them even convert their lots into paid parking lots to make extra money that way, or allow nonprofit organizations to come onto their property to set up food booths or charge for parking.”

The Sombrero Festival is expected to make over $900,000 for the three-day event and will go back into the community.

“That goes back directly to the local economy and that doesn’t even calculate hotel rooms that are generated from this and other purchases that are made in the community as a result of people getting ready for some battle festival,” De los Santos said.

De los Santos said traffic will be extremely heavy around downtown Brownsville and advises people to prepare accordingly.

“We recommend carpooling, but also come early. One of the best things and that’s why we have free admission times also one is for those that could not afford to pay for a big family at primetime. So come early, and get a good parking spot. You can come hang out at the festival for free and then if you want to walk down, and watch the Charro Days parade, you can do that. Then come back to the festival. You’ve already got your prime parking spot.” De los Santos added.

Although parking will be difficult, local businesses are not complaining. In fact, they are encouraging visitors to park near their stores and visit their shops.

“When they think about Sombrero Fest they think downtown and it helps a lot with people who don’t come near this area as much just because they live on the other side of Brownsville,” said Jesus Galleos local business employee.