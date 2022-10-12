BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sunrise Mall opened a Charlette Russe store Friday.

Charlotte Russe is a retailer aimed at young women to find on-trend clothing, shoes, and accessories.

The new store is located across from Build-a-Bear Workshop and occupies 9,443 square feet. The retailer is under the ownership of Toronto-based YM Inc.

“We are excited to officially welcome Charlotte Russe to Sunrise Mall and the Rio Grande Valley,” said Nora Villarreal, General Manager at Sunrise Mall. “Charlotte Russe offers fashionable clothing for young women, and we are excited that this is their first store in the Rio Grande Valley.”

YM Inc. has made it its mission to provide the latest styles and trends at an attainable and affordable cost.

“Our obsession for fashion shows in everything we do,” a statement from YM Inc. stated. “Across all our brands, we provide value for today’s trends for kids, teens, and adults. By developing the best shopping experiences and offering the best retail brands and prices, we are well positioned to continue our success, now and in the future.”