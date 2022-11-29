HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s most-known ‘Nana’ has passed away, Charlie Clark Nissan announced on Facebook.

Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, also known as ‘Nana’, was seen in billboards, commercials, and Charlie Clark dealerships advertisements across the Valley.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre ‘Nana’,” a Facebook post from Charlie Clark Nissan said. “Nana won our hearts and became a symbol of our Nanas.”

The Valley’s Nana died at 99 years old.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.