Charity center prepares to help migrants waiting to enter the U.S.

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Catholic Charities Respite Center of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) is preparing as asylum seekers will soon be allowed to enter the United States after the Biden Administration made changes to the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

Authorities will be allowing up to 30-people a day to enter through three different cities: San Diego, California and El Paso and Brownsville, Texas.

The asylum seekers were expected to be allowed in on Monday, Feb. 22, but it was rescheduled.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said Tuesday during an interview with Fox News, the migrants would be allowed on Wednesday.

The director of the charity, Sister Norma Pimentel, said they are staying in touch with other shelters in the area to be prepared.

“We are working very closely with all the different shelters along the border, especially here in the RGV sector. We are in constant meetings making sure that we all can report our status,” said Sister Pimentel.

She added their facility has a capacity of 1,000 people. However, beyond a place to sleep, the migrants will have the opportunity to take a shower, change clothes, eat, see a doctor and contact family members.

“For one is to be able to kind of get them in contact with the family, making sure they talk to the family that let them know that they’re okay and begin the process of the family making arrangements for the transportation to the point of destination,” said Sister Pimentel.

She mentions their shelter is 100 percent through donations and although it has been hard sustaining the funding, the community has been a big help.