Charges filed in 20-year-old Starr County cold case

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County officials confirmed that charges were filed in connection to a 20-year-old cold case In Rio Grande City.

Officials say the body of Dario Salmon was found stabbed to death outside his home in January of 2001.

Luis Carlos Mares was interviewed by investigators in March. He told investigators Jose Bazan and a third suspect who was not identified were present the night Jose Bazan killed Salmon.

Mares told investigators that Bazan wanted Salmon dead for his involvement with Betty Guerra, Bazan’s girlfriend.

Mares also told investigators he confessed these details in 2004 to then Starr County Defense Attorney Heriberto Silva.

“The statement from Mares was that nobody did anything,” Robert Caples, Commander of Starr County’s Special Crimes Unit. “We know that at that time there was a violent crime task force that had taken over this case. The information that Mares provided was that they did not do anything about the codices hit in 2004 and we know that that unit was disbanded sometime after that.”

Officials added Bazan was killed in 2005 and Betty Guerra was abducted from her home In 2012. Both cases remain unsolved.