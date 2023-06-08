HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges against Hidalgo Early College High School’s former head football coach have been dismissed, district officials announced.

Monty George Stumbaugh was arrested in March on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. On Thursday, it was announced by the Hidalgo Independent School District that the charges were dismissed by a Hidalgo County grand jury due to insufficient evidence.

Stumbaugh, who also served as the athletic director, announced his retirement in early spring.

Photo courtesy: Law Office of Francisco J. Tinoco

In April, Hidalgo Early College High School principal Rafael Tinoco filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Hidalgo after he was arrested on a charge of tampering with a witness. In the lawsuit, Tinoco claims the Hidalgo Police Department maliciously made a false arrest in an attempt to bring down certain employees for a political gain.

The lawsuit states that Tinoco suffered damages “in excess of $20 million.”

Hidalgo ISD stated it wishes Stumbaugh well in his future endeavors.

“The Hidalgo ISD Board of Trustees and District Administrators is pleased with the decision of the grand jury as it reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the education and well-being of our students,” Hidalgo ISD stated.