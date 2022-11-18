RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo community is speaking out after the Rio Hondo ISD made drastic changes to its Support Services Department.

The Support Services Department provides resources for migrant worker families and members of the community.

The resources range from a food pantry, clothing, and counseling.

On Nov. 17, community members said they were told the program would no longer be available as the doors were shut and employees were reassigned or terminated.

“This was like the only good thing in Rio Hondo… and now they’re trying to take it away,” said a former migrant student, Adebesi Garza.

Garza along with several community members gathered outside of the Support Services Department in the cold and rain to show support for the program and its employees.

Some migrant worker parents said they count on the services especially ahead of the holidays.

“This is a place that I know I can run to. Nowhere in Rio Hondo, where can you get some help but here?” said RHISD parent & migrant worker, Patty Flores.

Flores said the program and its staff have been a big help to her family.

Superintendent Raul Treviño said in a statement that the program was not shut down but will be handled at the campus level.

The news of the changes concerned the community, including the program’s executive director, Dr. Mayte Chapa, according to a program volunteer, Isabel Flores.

“She had a very bad anxiety attack when she saw that all her stuff from the central office because she had another office there, was brought over so she can pack and leave,” said Flores.

In a statement, Dr. Chapa said she was at a loss for words by the support from parents and the community.

Superintendent Treviño said Dr. Chapa was reassigned within the district and will serve as an administrator.

As for the other two employees, Treviño said, “Mr. Frank Limon and Ms. Anita Lozano are “at-will” employees who were terminated due to changes to the program so that our students can receive maximum funding.”

These changes have angered the community and now they are asking for change.

“We need a new superintendent, to be honest. We need somebody that cares about this community, somebody that cares about these people,” said an Rio Hondo ISD parent, Maria Castillo.