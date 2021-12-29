Champagne problems? Supply chain issues impact local liquor retailers

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With only two days left before New Year’s celebrations, local liquor retailers struggle to keep up with high demand.

A glass shortage has created roadblocks for liquor sales in the Rio Grande Valley.

ValleyCentral spoke with a local retailer, Max Lerma, the co-owner of Liquor 101, on how this shortage is affecting the RGV.

[We went from] no supply and much more demand… It’s definitely been hard to get alot of the items we need to supply our customers Max Lerma, Co-Owner of Liquor 101

New Year celebrations usually bring double the sales for liquor retailers, however as the valley is the last to receive product from suppliers sales are taking a hit.

Were the last ones to get our supply. You know its for, San Antonio, Houston, Corpus, and then the Valley. Everything kinda trickles down here.

As production begins to return to its normal speed, Lerma hopes this supply shortage will be resolved within the next year.

Lerma encourages the public to shop early this year and avoid any shortage of holiday favorites.