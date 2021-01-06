Challenge to electoral votes won’t change the result, political science professor explains

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Congress counting electoral votes has been an afterthought, however, this year several Congressional Republicans have said they plan to challenge the validity of electoral votes from certain states.

What is normally a mere formality has turned into a last-ditch effort from Republicans to delay declaring Joe Biden the winner of November’s presidential election.

On Monday night, at a rally designed to drum up support for the Republican candidates in Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections, President Trump fanned the flames of this discourse between the two parties.

“If the Liberal Democrats take the Senate and the White House –and they’re not taking this White House– we’re going to fight like hell, I’ll tell you that you right now,” said President Trump to a cheering crowd.

Republicans are focusing their efforts on three states they believe Joe Biden won fraudulently:

Arizona

Pennsylvania

Georgia

At his rally in Georgia, President Trump appeared to call upon Vice President Pence to not accept the electoral votes from those states, saying “I hope that our great Vice President, our great Vice President comes through for us. He’s a great guy.”

“The Republicans kind of really aren’t –in overwhelming numbers– rallying to Trump’s cause here,” said Dr. Nicholas Kiersey, a political science professor at the Univerity of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

With little support, only around a dozen Republican senators have said they will challenge the results of the electoral college.

“[Republicans] want to basically have a motion in the house to appeal to Pence not to certify the electors,” said Kiersey.

Kiersey believes that the Republicans who are announcing they’re going to challenge the results are trying to position themselves favorably in the eyes of President Trump’s more vocal supporters.

“So you have Ted Cruz leading a charge on Capital hill to kind of, if you will, raise some political capital,” said Kiersey.

The Electoral Count Act says that the joint session cannot be dissolved until the votes are counted and a winner declared by the President of the Senate, which is the Vice President. That counting process begins Wednesday.