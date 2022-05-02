RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chick-fil-A restaurants across the Rio Grande Valley will be offering a free entrée to “Hometown Heroes” this week.

Chick-fil-A will offer a free sandwich, or an 8-count of nuggets to military members, teachers, first responders and medical professionals on designated days, according to a press release from Chick-fil-A.

Hometown heroes will need to show a professional ID as part of the offer.

The schedule is included below:

Tuesday, May 3: Military personnel and veterans

Wednesday, May 4: Teachers, educators and school administrators

Thursday, May 5: First responders and homeland security personnel

Friday, May 6: Nurses and medical professionals

“We have so many heroes in the Rio Grande Valley area, and we want to thank those in our community that go above and beyond each and every day,” said Joe Gonzalez, restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Palmhurst in the release. “We are so grateful for their efforts, and we look forward to continuing to support them as they serve in the Rio Grande Valley area.”

According to officials with Chick-fil-A, all restaurants in the RGV area will be taking part in the offer.