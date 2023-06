ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The existing Cesar Chavez Road exit ramp on Interstate 2 in Alamo will close permanently.

The eastbound ramp will close permanently starting at 11 p.m., Friday, June 9.

Commuters driving east needing to access the frontage road nearby the existing exit ramp are encouraged to use the Nebraska/Raul Longoria Road exit ramp.

Dragados-Pulice, the company responsible for the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project, announced a new Cesar Chavez Road ramp will be constructed.