WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sometimes we come across businesses that advertise as being certified for certain services.

However, a certification does not always mean they are licensed.

A license is issued by a governmental licensing agency, while a certification can be offered by a professional or educational agency. Licenses allow a person to legally work in the field they got licensed in, while a certification only shows they have learned the material and completed a course.

Hilda Martinez, the president of the Better Business Bureau said licenses are needed for any business providing a service and can be complemented with certifications.

“Look into it, you can also check with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations,” Martinez said. “On there, we’ll be able to give you some information, who is licensed or who is not licensed, it is public records, and you can search that information.”

If you want to file a complaint and the business does not have a license, you can still do so with the BBB.

Sometimes you walk into a business and start having second thoughts and sometimes it’s best to go with your gut instincts to avoid future problems.

Things to look out for in terms of red flags can vary depending on the type of business or service.

The most common ones you should look out for include poor communication, cash-only businesses, lack of respect for your time, and lack of cleanliness.

Martinez said some businesses that operate out of a home could also be a red flag.

“Verify the information. People don’t verify, they see an advertisement. Half off on lashes or half off on nails, are they certified? Are they licensed? Verify the information with the person you’re dealing with,” said Martinez.