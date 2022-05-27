HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A ceremony will be held at Isla Blanca for the arrival of the USS Kitty Hawk next week.

The USS Kitty Hawk, which was decommissioned in 2009, has been making its way to the Port of Brownsville since January to be broken down at the port’s ship-breaking facility.

The Port of Brownsville made an invitation to the public to join them for the USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) Arrival Ceremony on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The ceremony will be held at the Cameron County Amphitheater located inside Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island.

The program will begin the 9 am and continue to 11 am.

There is a daily-use fee of $12 to enter the park. Veterans can pay a discounted fee of $5.

The Cameron County Amphitheater is located at 53550 Dolphin Cove, South Padre Island, Texas.