PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) — Officials are holding a memorial to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Queen Isabella Causeway Collapse.

The event will honor the eight lives that were lost and the survivors of Sept. 15, 2001. First responders will also be honored.

On Sept. 15, 2001 four loaded barges hit a support structure of the causeway.

The memorial is being held at the base of the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge at 11 a.m.