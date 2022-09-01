BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The CEO of a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI.

Ruben Gallegos Jr., who is the CEO of International Educational Services, Inc. (IES), was arrested on charges of conspiracy and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, a federal indictment stated.

According to the indictment, Gallegos and two others whose names remain sealed are accused of using federal funds to pay themselves salaries that were “hundreds of thousands of dollars” above the salary cap imposed by regulations.

Gallegos Jr. and the others are accused of using real estate holding companies to conceal ownership of properties that were being leased to IES.

The indictment also stated that IES used federal grants to pay for construction property owned by Gallegos Jr., and consultant fees, which are prohibited by federal regulations.

The federal government alleges the trio discussed increasing their pay at IES.

Over the course of several years, beginning in 2014, the three received salaries ranging from a quarter million dollars to more than $500,000 annually. The federal cap limit was no more than $187,000 during that span.

Gallegos Jr. has been ordered to forfeit $100,000 in cash, plus land and buildings on Maverick Road in Brownsville.

Brownsville police told ValleyCentral that Gallegos Jr. is being held at the Brownsville city jail.