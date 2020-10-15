Census reports near-perfect count ahead of deadline, officials hesitant of accuracy

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — The census deadline has again been cut short, this time by two weeks earlier than expected.

“The decision by the Supreme Court to allow the Trump administration to cease and stop the census for 2020 is, in my opinion, a very disastrous and wrong decision,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said.

Cameron County’s self-response rate is reported at 52%. During the last census in 2010, it was 56%.

In Hidalgo County, the response rate is at 54% — two percentage points less than in 2010.

“In view of everything, the administration’s efforts and the pandemic, the fact we’re close to where we were in 2010 is good from a self-response rate,” Judge Treviño said. “But if the numbers come back and show we’ve only shown a small increase in population, we know that it’s going to lean to more of the same, which is an undercount and therefore not receiving a proper share of funding.”

According to the Census Bureau, as of Monday — with both self-response and non-response follow ups — 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for, including in the RGV counties.

But with this region being historically undercounted, Judge Treviño says he is not confident in the census’ estimation and would like to see the count go on until the end of the year.

“At least if we can get to the end of the month, as anticipated, that would certainly be a better deadline to allow us to try to do what we can to get more people to respond,” he said.

Though he hopes the 99.9% figure is indeed accurate, he’s waiting for the redistricting counts to see the growth in population, which is set to arrive in March of next year.

You can still complete your census online at 2020census.gov through 4:49 a.m. October 16 central time. If mailing it in, paper responses must be postmarked Oct. 15.