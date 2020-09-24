Census raffle encourages public participation

MCALLEN, Texas — An organization called Here Everyone Loves People (H.E.L.P) in partnership with surrounding counties and cities will host a raffle & telethon to encourage participation in the 2020 census.

On Thursday night at 8 p.m. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, anyone who fills out the census will be entered in a raffle to win money, a cruise vacation, HDTV’s and more.

Tania Ramirez, McAllen City Commissioner said, “Today we’re actually having nine call centers throughout the region. You can call any of them, register, for the census. If you already registered for the census, all you have to do is give us your confirmation number and we can enter you in the raffle to win $10,000.”

Winners will be announced throughout the day, with the big prizes awarded during the live telethon.