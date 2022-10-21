BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people in Brownsville are wanted after stealing a phone that was left on a counter at McDonald’s, police said.

According to a post by the Brownsville Police Department, the persons of interest were seen on camera taking a phone that was left by a previous customer.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department Website)

The two did not notify the employees or turn in the phone, according to Brownsville PD.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these people should call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).