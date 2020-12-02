‘Celebrating the gift of life’, DHR raises awareness on organ donations

Local News

by: Illiana Luna

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY/EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – By becoming an organ donor, you are “celebrating the gift of life” says Doctors Hosptial at Renaissance (DHR) staff.

DHR is stressing the importance of becoming an organ donor, especially for failing kidney’s – one of the most common diseases in the Valley.

“You need to be healthy to donate a kidney,” said Dr. Mourad Alsabbagh, DHR Medical Director of Transplant Center. “We do a lot of tests for the patient and [the donor] until we make sure that this donor is one hundred percent healthy.”

To give the gift of life by becoming an organ donor, visit DHR’S Transplant page at https://www.dhrhealth.com/services/transplant .

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday