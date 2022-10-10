SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 34th Annual Sandcastle Days took place from October 6th through 9th at Clayton’s Beach Bar & grill.
Master sand sculpture artists Walter “Amazin’ Walter” McDonald and Lucinda “Sandy Feet” Wierenga, started Sandcastle Days 34 years ago.
Now a favorite tradition for many visitors on South Padre Island, the family event has grown from a local celebration to a qualifying event for the World Championship of Sand Sculpting.
“We’ve come to this sandcastle contest as many times as we could. We love it. I mean, every time we come, we see something different”, said visitors AJ & Alex Gurt. “It is something to be seen, it’s like a child at Christmas, when you walk down those steps and see this, it’s like, whoa.”
Admission was free to the public. For a list of winners, click here.