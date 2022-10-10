SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 34th Annual Sandcastle Days took place from October 6th through 9th at Clayton’s Beach Bar & grill.

Master sand sculpture artists Walter “Amazin’ Walter” McDonald and Lucinda “Sandy Feet” Wierenga, started Sandcastle Days 34 years ago.

34th annual Sandcastle Days at South Padre Island. Photo by Natasha Trindade, ValleyCentral

Now a favorite tradition for many visitors on South Padre Island, the family event has grown from a local celebration to a qualifying event for the World Championship of Sand Sculpting.

“We’ve come to this sandcastle contest as many times as we could. We love it. I mean, every time we come, we see something different”, said visitors AJ & Alex Gurt. “It is something to be seen, it’s like a child at Christmas, when you walk down those steps and see this, it’s like, whoa.”

Admission was free to the public. For a list of winners, click here.