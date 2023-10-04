HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Exceptional Emergency Center is inviting the public to its annual Fall Festival on Oct. 7.

There will be plenty of music, vendors, games, prizes, food, and much more.

“We will also be offering tours so if anybody does come out, we are more than happy to show you around our facility. We are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Hopefully, none of you need us anytime soon but if you do we are there to serve,” said Joyce Vazquez with Exceptional Emergency Center.

The Fall Festival is set for Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Exceptional Emergency Center located at 449 E. Alton Gloor Blvd. in Brownsville.

