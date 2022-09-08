CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) reopened its doors this week after taking two weeks to restructure and regroup, according to the organization’s program manager, Crystal Losoya.

The non-profit organization is working alongside Cameron County to provide residents in the county with the option to apply for the Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program is meant to help residents pay for rent and utilities who are financially affected by COVID-19.

“We are trying hard to get through these applications. The number one priority here is to keep people in their homes and with utilities paid,” Losoya said.

She explained there is a lot of stress for tenants struggling to pay for rent and utilities.

“We have a lot of people who are saying they’ve never seen their bills this high, and they are looking for any outlet,” she said.

Ryan Greenfeld, the communications and public relations manager for Brownsville Public Utilities Board, said many people are inquiring about their higher bills.

He explained that bills are higher because the temperatures are hotter and consumers are using more electricity to keep cool but added the economy is also a factor.

“The second factor is the price of fuel and natural gas right now,” he said.

Greenfeld said a portion of a utility bill has a fuel and purchase energy charge (FPEC) that is used to pay for the cost of gas to create the electricity.

Although kilowatt rates have not increased, the FPEC can have an impact on bills.

“For all of our customers, each month, the rate is the same, but obviously if you consume more, then your fuel price will ultimately be more than if I use less electricity,” he explained.

Greenfeld said Brownsville PUB can assist customers with payment arrangements but mentioned they also work with agencies who can help with utility assistance.

Losoya said the Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance program does not have an end date at the moment, but encourages all who need the assistance, to apply and schedule appointments as soon as possible.