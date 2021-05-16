CDC recommends schools continue to require masks for remainder of school year

FILE – In this March 30, 2021, file photo, second grader Ernesto Beltran Pastrana puts on his face mask while attending class during the first day of partial in-person instruction at Garfield Elementary School in Oakland, Calif. Dozens of school districts around the country have eliminated requirements for students to wear masks, and many more are likely to ditch mask requirements before the next academic year. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is no longer mandating for vaccinated people to wear masks indoors and outdoors, they still are asking school officials to require face coverings.

On Saturday, the CDC updated its guidance for schools in regards to its COVID-19 prevention strategy.

The CDC is calling on schools to continue requiring students to wear masks for at least the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

Part of the CDC’s reason for this is because many school children will not even have the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the school year. Children under the age of 12 have yet to be authorized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC is also requesting schools continue to mandate masks so that district administrators can have time to create health protocols that will protect unvaccinated students as well as vaccinated ones.

In addition to recommending masks, the CDC is also calling on schools to continue to keep social distancing practices in place at campuses.